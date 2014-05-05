Weather

Forecast: Drying Out Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain is expected to taper off early this morning as a storm system departs the region to the northeast. Despite conditions turning dry, it will remain largely cloudy throughout the day over the Triangle.
Clearing will start towards the evening when high pressure begins to set up over the Tennessee Valley. A more northerly flow around this high pressure will help advect cooler air into the region, returning temperatures to levels typical of early January by Monday.

This high pressure will dominate the weather pattern for most of the week ahead. Tuesday may feature a passing afternoon shower, mainly in the north, but the large majority of the state will remain dry.
Otherwise, skies should remain largely sunny through at least the first half of the week.

Towards the end of the week, increasing clouds are expected with the chance of rain on Friday as a storm system builds out of the central Plains and into the Southeast. Temperatures are forecast to remain near normal with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
