Forecast: Feeling like June with temps in high 80s

It's going to be another warm day today across the Triangle region. As has been the past two days, we will continue to see temperatures 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for this time of year. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s again with only a mix of sun and clouds, but there is relief on the horizon.A strong low pressure center currently making its way through the Great Lakes will continue to track northeastward through today. Its associated cold front will sweep across the Appalachian Mountains early this evening and will allow for a cooler air mass to push into the Triangle region. While the Triangle is expected to remain dry, some showers or thunderstorms during the day will be confined mainly in the mountains to the west. These will dissipate before moving into the Triangle; however, the frontal passage will be felt in many other ways. This will be evident tomorrow with a high temperature in the middle 70s expected. While still 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year, still a welcome change from the pattern the past two days.Our main focus will turn to Tuesday and a deepening area of low pressure that will sweep across the southern Plains late Monday night and into the Southeast on Tuesday. This will bring with it, plenty of moisture as evident with PWAT's of around 1, which is high for this time of year. This rain will move in during the afternoon and persist overnight as the area of low pressure passes just to the south around the southern border of North Carolina. The rain will persist through Tuesday night and make its way out of the area, with only a lingering shower along the coast by Wednesday morning. When it moves out, some areas could have between 0.50-1.00 inch.Behind this area of low pressure, we do return to a pattern of dry weather with high pressure setting up along the mid-Atlantic and spanning into the Southeast. This will keep the Triangle region dry through the remainder of the workweek and temperatures returning to near normal for the remainder of the week. By the weekend, we will be watching a cold front moving across the country, which could bring some rain across the Triangle region.Have a Great Day!Steve Stewart