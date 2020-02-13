Hot and Mainly Dry This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Surface high pressure will remain in control during the day today, helping to promote dry conditions with more sunshine than clouds this afternoon. With this center of high pressure sitting off to our south, this will allow a southwesterly flow to funnel in warmer, moister air from the Gulf into the region, therefore increasing the humidity a bit. We expect a few isolated thunderstorms to pop up later in the day over the mountains with a quick burst of upper-level energy moving through. Even though some of these storms will linger to the east by the evening, most of the Triangle should remain dry.By Sunday, parts of the thick plume of Saharan dust which traversed the Atlantic this week will reach the area, especially in parts to the south. This dust cloud could create a hazy sky, as well as potentially provide respiratory issues for some. Otherwise, an afternoon shower or thunderstorm is expected for much of the region, especially west, as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the area mixed with humid air remaining in the region. Some of these storms can potentially be strong, bringing locally gusty winds. With a more unstable air mass in place Monday, afternoon thunderstorms are expected to ignite throughout the Triangle early next week, with more steadier showers and thunderstorms more likely Tuesday.Looking ahead to midweek, showers and thunderstorms may continue as an upper-level trough pattern remains over the area. This upper-level system appears to weaken later on in the week, therefore the likelihood of dry conditions increases later in the week. Despite the unsettled setup for the first half of the week, temperatures are expected to drop a bit below normal as we approach midweek, reaching the middle 80s for most by Wednesday.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart