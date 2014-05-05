Forecast: Beautiful Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure at the surface will remain in place through the rest of the weekend. Dew points will remain in the 50s today so it will feel quite comfortable. There will be some cirrus clouds overhead today, but it will be largely sunny. The surface ridge of high pressure will remain in place Monday, but start to weaken. It will remain rather clear Sunday night into Monday, although the dew points will creep up a bit Monday. However, it will not be enough for most to notice.Overall, we cannot ask for better weather over the Labor day weekend!An increased push of easterly flow from the Atlantic will allow for higher dew points Tuesday and it will be noticeable. This easterly flow will be in response to an expanding Bermuda high pressure that will largely dominate the pattern across the Southeast. The increased push of moisture may be enough to spark a shower or thunderstorm late in the day Tuesday or Tuesday night, but the higher threat will likely be east of Interstate 95.An upper-level ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic will be in place with disturbances rotating around the periphery of the ridge and over the Triangle. This will set up a potentially wet pattern Wednesday and Thursday with showers and thunderstorms expected both days. There is a risk for downpours given the high moisture content of the atmosphere.There are indications from the latest GFS and ECMWF computer models that this pattern could persist Friday and into at least part of next weekend.In the western United States an incredible pattern change is expected over the next couple of days. The high temperature in Denver, Colorado, Sunday will be near 100 degrees and in the low 90s on Monday. When residents of the Denver metro area wake up Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a mixture of rain and snow. By Tuesday night, 1-3 inches of snow is expected to be on the ground! Not to worry, it will be in the middle 80s by next weekend. Crazy!Have a great Sunday!Steve Stewart