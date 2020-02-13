Forecast: Mid to high 60s with some early showers

As a cold front associated with a wave of low pressure which is poised to move off the New Jersey coast early today pushes through the Carolinas, it is expected to produce a few showers. Although the regional radar has been quiet in and near the Triangle last night, some echoes were starting to show up very late across the western Carolinas, as well as in the rest of the southern Appalachians. Most of the rain that will fall in Central North Carolina early today should only last about an hour or so, and it is not expected to be heavy enough to cause any flooding problems.In the wake of this cold front, the surface wind will be turning more towards the west this afternoon. And, with the air descending over the mountains, drier air will help break up the low clouds. It will be turning milder this afternoon with most temperatures reaching the lower 70s. High pressure will build back across the southeastern United States quickly later today and tonight, and this should maintain control of our weather pattern through at least the first half of tomorrow.A wave of low pressure will form along this stalled front over northeastern Texas early tomorrow, and that system should move swiftly to the east. Clouds will increase tomorrow afternoon as that high pressure system drifts out into the ocean, and the surface pressure becomes more southerly. Then, that new storm system will be approaching from the west with increasing upward motion.This quick increase in moisture will bring rain back into the Triangle very late tomorrow, and especially tomorrow night. That storm system is projected to track just south of Central North Carolina on Monday, which will promote a steady, soaking rain. Model output shows a much more impressive rain event with rain totals averaging 0.75 of an inch to 1.25 inches. If thunderstorms occur, there may be localized flash flooding. However, the potential for strong thunderstorms is fairly low. Current model output suggests the better chance for severe storms will be over South Carolina and coastal Georgia. But, if the surface storm tracks more to the north, the severe weather threat may also include Central North Carolina on Monday. As the storm moves off to the east, drier air will move in later on Monday afternoon.High pressure will arrive in the wake of this storm system from very late on Monday into Tuesday. This should deliver a much nicer stretch of weather with more sunshine. Clouds will start to show up later Wednesday as another storm and front approach from the west. This system could bring wet and perhaps stormy weather to Central North Carolina Thursday of next week.Have a nice weekend!Steve Stewart