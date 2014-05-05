Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds today

Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's shaping up to be a quiet start to the first full week of 2021 as high pressure builds across the eastern U.S. This is great news after a soggy weekend that helped to drive up river levels across much of the region.

The main story to start off this week will be the dry weather and cooler temperatures as north to northeast flow behind the departing area of low pressure pushes cooler air into central North Carolina. While temperatures will be cooler today compared to this weekend, we'll actually be close to normal for this time of the year. In fact, temperatures remain relatively unchanged through Thursday as dry weather dominates our weather pattern.

Our next good chance for rain returns Friday as an area of low pressure slips across the southern U.S.. While this system is still several days out, it may provide another soaking rain to the region during the day Friday into Friday night. Some models changing the rain to a mix north and west of the Triangle Friday evening. We will monitor closely as the system becomes more organized and closer.
Have a great Monday!

Steve Stewart
