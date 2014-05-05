Forecast: Mix of Sun & Clouds Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After most of us received a general 1-2" of rain overnight from the moderate to heavy rain, clouds have stuck around from the Triangle northward and will continue to break up as we go throughout the night.We'll see decreasing clouds tonight with lows in the mid 30s in the Triangle and upper 30s in the Sandhills. High pressure will begin to build into the region tomorrow, allowing for a tranquil weather pattern through Thursday.A cold rain arrives on Friday, making for a damp and dreary day. However, the weekend will be filled with plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson