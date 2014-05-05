Forecast: More clouds today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A frontal boundary located just off the Carolina coast is expected to remain relatively idle throughout the day, but a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to make their way over the immediate coast and Outer Banks this afternoon before dissipating overnight. Otherwise, the Triangle will remain dry as a weak upper-level trough passes to the northwest of the region. High clouds will remain over most of the state today from this coastal boundary, but cooler and drier air will persist with afternoon high temperatures staying below 70 degrees Fahrenheit for most.High pressure is expected to build back in over the Carolinas overnight tonight through Monday as the upper-level trough and coastal boundary fade out. More sunshine will return for early week as this high pressure strengthens over the Southeast, while a northeasterly flow keeps cooler, more comfortable air in the Triangle. Temperatures tomorrow will be a few degrees higher than today, mainly given the presence of more sunshine. Winds are forecast to shift out of the south-southwest by Tuesday, which will usher in a warmer trend with more humid conditions along the coast. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to approach the 80s for most under a sunny sky.A weak cold front will sweep through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic late Wednesday into Thursday, though rain from this system will be limited to the north with high pressure persisting over the Carolinas. Cooler air will shift back into the region Thursday as a northerly airflow sets up behind the frontal system. High temperatures will begin to fall back down through the 70s during the second half of the week, with many areas remaining in the 60s Friday. Otherwise, sunshine will dominate the sky through the rest of the week and into the weekend with a cooler, late-October feel to the air.Have a great Sunday!Brittany Bell