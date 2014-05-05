Weather

Forecast: More clouds today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A frontal boundary located just off the Carolina coast is expected to remain relatively idle throughout the day, but a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to make their way over the immediate coast and Outer Banks this afternoon before dissipating overnight. Otherwise, the Triangle will remain dry as a weak upper-level trough passes to the northwest of the region. High clouds will remain over most of the state today from this coastal boundary, but cooler and drier air will persist with afternoon high temperatures staying below 70 degrees Fahrenheit for most.

High pressure is expected to build back in over the Carolinas overnight tonight through Monday as the upper-level trough and coastal boundary fade out. More sunshine will return for early week as this high pressure strengthens over the Southeast, while a northeasterly flow keeps cooler, more comfortable air in the Triangle. Temperatures tomorrow will be a few degrees higher than today, mainly given the presence of more sunshine. Winds are forecast to shift out of the south-southwest by Tuesday, which will usher in a warmer trend with more humid conditions along the coast. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to approach the 80s for most under a sunny sky.

A weak cold front will sweep through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic late Wednesday into Thursday, though rain from this system will be limited to the north with high pressure persisting over the Carolinas. Cooler air will shift back into the region Thursday as a northerly airflow sets up behind the frontal system. High temperatures will begin to fall back down through the 70s during the second half of the week, with many areas remaining in the 60s Friday. Otherwise, sunshine will dominate the sky through the rest of the week and into the weekend with a cooler, late-October feel to the air.

Have a great Sunday!

Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
NC will be one of the closest Senate races, local expert says
Biden aides say future COVID-19 test results will be released
Check out this 3,800-square-foot Raleigh home
Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexual texts to strategist
'Black Voters Matter' caravan tours through Raleigh
Canes sale raise funds to benefit those in need during pandemic
Show More
LATEST: 2 Cumberland Co. schools close for COVID-19 cleaning
Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
Sen. Tillis has mild symptoms and no fever, spokesperson says
2 dead following head-on crash in Fayetteville, police say
No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22
More TOP STORIES News