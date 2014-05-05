Forecast: More Clouds Tomorrow, Few PM Showers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large area of high pressure will continue to bring mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures, once again, dipping into the upper 20s.An area of low pressure that is providing rain/snow for Texas will move through the northern Gulf tomorrow. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure will develop off the coast of South Carolina and will stall tomorrow evening. It's that area of low pressure that will bring a few rain showers tomorrow afternoon and into early Tuesday morning. Most of the shower activity will be south of the Triangle. Neither Monday nor Tuesday will be a washout.After Tuesday, high pressure quickly builds into place and provides plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s for both Wednesday and Thursday.A dip in the Jetstream will occur in the nation's heartland and bring much cooler air with it. That cooler air will arrive in the Carolinas next weekend.Have a great week!Robert Johnson