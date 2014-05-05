Forecast: More Rain Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dry conditions will persist to start the day, but another round of rain will reach the Triangle from the south by the midmorning. Even with cold air trapped in place throughout the region, temperatures by this time are forecast to rise above freezing, leaving little threat for freezing rain or accumulating ice.This rain will spread throughout the state today from a relatively weak storm system riding up the coast. Heaviest and steadiest rainfall amounts will be limited to the east closest to the storm center. This system is forecast to depart to the northeast by the late evening, leaving nothing more than perhaps a leftover spotty drizzle overnight.The next system progged to reach the region will develop out of the lower Mississippi River Valley and track northeastward along the spine of the Appalachians. Precipitation with this event will start off as light showers Monday afternoon, becoming steadier and heavier overnight before tapering off to the north Tuesday morning. There is the potential for heavy downpours, and perhaps a thunderstorm early Tuesday morning. Localized flash flooding can't be ruled out, especially for western portions of the Triangle where rain will be heaviest.Fortunately, this system appears to bring an all-rain event, as air from the south advects into the region ahead of it and keeps temperatures at the surface well above freezing. In fact, the arrival of this system will finally kick out the cold air that has been trapped over the Carolinas for the last few days, and high temperatures will surge to some 5-10 degrees above normal!Colder air will make a brief return as it swings behind this storm late Tuesday and Wednesday, but seasonable temperatures are expected through the late week. The active weather pattern won't give way, as another potentially strong storm system takes a similar path through the Southeast Thursday and Thursday night.Have a great Valentine's Day!Steve Stewart