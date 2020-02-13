Weather

Forecast: Mostly cloudy today with spotty shower

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The area of low pressure that brought heavy rain at times to the Triangle yesterday will slide off the Atlantic coast during the day today, and in its wake, high pressure will build up over the area.
Aside from a lingering shower in the morning, dry conditions will filter in for the remainder of the day. It will remain on the cool side, and as winds drop to near calm tonight, patchy fog will be possible.

A front will reach the Appalachians on Tuesday and then cross the Triangle on Wednesday. It will be warmer on Tuesday with sunshine and building clouds, then expect more humid conditions with more numerous showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The weather pattern will get stuck again later this week as the front stalls nearby and a slow-moving upper-level trough of low pressure crosses the Tennessee Valley into the Appalachians. Clouds will win out over sun both Thursday and Friday, and there will be mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in spots.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart
