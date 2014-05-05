Weather

Forecast: Mostly Rain Tonight into Sunday Morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Precipitation will arrive this evening and will persist into tomorrow morning. Most of it will be rain, but areas along I-85 will get some flurries and a bit of sleet around Midnight-2am. There will be little to no accumulation of snow. The best chance to see a slushy coating-1" of snow will be in Person county and Mecklenburg, VA. But again, most of the precipitation tonight into Sunday morning will be rain.

By tomorrow afternoon, the rain shuts off and we will be left with partly cloudy skies. With a northwest wind, it'll feel a touch cooler than today. We'll have highs in the upper 40s for the Triangle.


Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs around 50. Then on Tuesday, an area of low pressure slides east and will bring a few showers Tuesday PM. Tuesday will also be warm with highs in the upper 50s.
The brief warm-up ends Wednesday, then rain returns for both Thursday and Friday.
Have a great Saturday night!

Robert Johnson

