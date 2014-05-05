Weather

Forecast: Mostly Sunny & 60s Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe Weather Preparedness: What concerns you most about storms and what questions do you have about severe weather?

Our nice, dry stretch of weather will continue this week. Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonable with lows in the upper 30s in the Triangle and low 40s in the Sandhills.


Tomorrow will be a copy-cat of today: Sunny and nice with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

A dry cold front will sweep through tomorrow, making Friday cooler but it'll remain sunny. Highs will be in the low 50s. We'll have plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the low 50s.

We'll gradually warm-up beginning Monday when high temperatures will reach into upper 50s before making it into the 60s and nearing 70 for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Be Well,
Robert Johnson

Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
