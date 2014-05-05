Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Lower Humidity Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold front currently crossing the Appalachians will combine with daytime heating to cause showers and thunderstorms across the area early this evening, then they will weaken and shift off to the east. Some storms can be locally heavy and gusty, so keep an eye to the sky.The front will limp across the Triangle tomorrow morning then fall apart to our southeast tomorrow afternoon. Much of the time will be dry with sun and clouds and the best chance of a shower or thunderstorm will be east and southeast of the Triangle.A second cold front currently over the Midwest will approach the area tomorrow night and then move into the Triangle on Wednesday. Moisture will increase tomorrow night and there can be a late night shower or thunderstorm, then Wednesday will feature more clouds as well as showers and thunderstorms.The front will stall to the south of the region Thursday and Friday as a wave of low pressure tracks to the east-northeast across the Deep South. This will cause unsettled conditions across the Triangle with plenty of clouds and some showers and thunderstorms around and some of the rain will be locally heavy.The weekend will feature a few evening showers and storms, but not looking like a washout. Highs will remain slightly below normal.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson