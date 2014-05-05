Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Nice Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mild conditions are forecast to continue today into Monday as high pressure builds over the Carolinas. Temperatures this afternoon and tonight will be similar to yesterday, though the high this afternoon will likely be a few degrees higher given an unobstructed sun.Overall, it will be a rather pleasant end to the weekend for early January standards!High pressure will start to shift eastward over the Atlantic early this week. A storm system will track northeastward out of eastern Texas towards the southern Appalachians on Monday, causing clouds to filter in over the Triangle by the afternoon. This storm will weaken as it tracks through the Southeast and is forecast to bring periods of light rain to the area Monday night into early Tuesday morning.The best chance for any snow from this system will be over the higher elevations of the mountains, and rainfall amounts throughout the Triangle will be less than 0.25 of an inch. Clouds will linger overhead for the first half of the day Tuesday as showers taper off to the east, but some sunshine will likely break through during the late afternoon, with better clearing developing overnight into Wednesday.Another area of high pressure will return to the region on Wednesday and remain in control into the late week. Temperatures during this period will continue to be near or slightly above the normal mark. The far southern edge of a cold front sweeping through the Northeast will pass over the Triangle during the day Friday, bringing a cloudier sky and brisk conditions, as well as cooler air for the weekend ahead.Have a great day!Steve Stewart