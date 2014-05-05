Forecast: Breezy, cool again tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was noticeably cooler today due to a north-northeasterly flow that has set up following the passage of the front. The high at RDU was 66...that's equivalent to November 8th on average. Overnight temperatures will drop below 50 for many tonight and early next week.High pressure will begin to build over the Northeast tonight and stretch farther south into the Triangle as it strengthens tomorrow. This dominant high pressure over the East Coast will keep cool and rain-free conditions in place through early next week.By the middle of the week, the high pressure located over the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will start to shift into the Southeast, keeping clear skies overhead. By Wednesday, high pressure is expected to shift over the Carolina coast, which will usher in a south-southwesterly flow and return warmer air into the region.Afternoon high temperatures will rebound back into the middle and upper 70s throughout the Triangle. High pressure will still linger over the Carolinas for most of late week, therefore it should remain rather pleasant to cap off the week ahead!Have a great evening!Steve Stewart