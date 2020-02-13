Forecast: Nice weekend, some storms overnight into Sunday

A dry but rather cloudy day is on tap for us Saturday. Any sunshine this morning will fade behind increasing clouds Saturday afternoon as a storm system moves out of the Ohio River Valley and across the northern mid-Atlantic states.This storm system will drag showers and thunderstorms across Central North Carolina, Saturday night. Some of the thunderstorms may become quite strong overnight with localized severe weather including damaging winds, brief hard downpours and hail. This stormy weather will move off to the east as the cold front sweeps east of the region.As the storm tracks south of New England on Sunday, it will leave the Carolinas mostly dry. However, moisture trailing the storm system lingering back across the Ohio Valley will help to spark a few afternoon showers Sunday, especially in the mountains. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and breezy across the Piedmont and Coastal Plain on Sunday. Sunshine should help to boost afternoon temperatures on Sunday well into the 70s.High pressure will build in from the west as that storm system moves away from New England on Monday. This high pressure should help bring a dry and stable weather pattern for Central North Carolina through Tuesday of next week.Another storm and cold front tracking quickly across the northern and central Plains early next week will move into the eastern United States on Wednesday. This will lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Wednesday night. Once again, there is some concern for strong-to-severe thunderstorms.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart