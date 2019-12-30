Weather

Forecast: On-again, off again rain throughout day with highs in the 70s

It's going to be rainy and warm today with highs in the 70s.

We will see rain on and off this morning with some areas getting a bit more rain than others.

Later today we could see a break in the rain which will also mean some sunshine.

The main front with the storms moves through later today so afternoon thunderstorms are possible.



The front bringing the rain will be off our coast later tonight. We will see skies clear and temperatures drop back into the 40s.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

New Year's Eve will be chilly with temperatures dropping back into the 30s and 40s. We normally see highs in the lower 50s for this time of year so highs the rest of the work week into the weekend will be above average. We are back in the 60s to near 70 by Friday.



