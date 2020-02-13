Weather

Forecast: One last round of rain

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A cold front is expected to pass through the region this afternoon, bringing periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the Triangle.

These showers and thunderstorms are most likely during the afternoon and early evening hours when the atmosphere is most unstable.

Otherwise, another humid, yet seasonable day is expected, with high temperatures mainly in the middle 80s.

We will start to see cooler, drier conditions being ushered in behind this retreating cold front overnight tonight into Sunday, as afternoon temperatures reach the middle 70s Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures early next week are expected to be lower than normal, with many spots reaching the lower 50s!

An area of high pressure is expected to move into the Midwest region Sunday, strengthening as it shifts southeast over the mid-Atlantic early next week.

This high pressure will usher in a rain-free period overnight tonight, lasting the majority of the week ahead. A warmer trend is expected to occur Tuesday through Thursday as this area of high pressure shifts out to the Atlantic, directing flow out of the southwest into the region. More humid conditions will likely return by midweek, heading to the weekend.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart


