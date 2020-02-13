Forecast: Pop-up showers possible throughout Triangle

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A sunny sky is expected for the first half of today. Clouds will mix in during the afternoon as isolated showers and thunderstorms migrate into the region. High pressure sitting over the Atlantic should help shield the eastern portion of the state from any showers. The greatest chances of seeing a storm will be to the far south and west of the Triangle; however, a shower cannot be ruled out as far east as Raleigh.This area of high pressure will shift a bit farther south down the coast tomorrow, which should help to create drier, more comfortable conditions for much of the area. Again, the greatest chances for rain will be limited well to the west and south, with rain or a thunderstorm likely reaching Charlotte, yet the majority of the area should have a dry afternoon. We will have low clouds to start off the morning for many, yet the afternoon should clear out and bring plenty of sunshine with seasonable temperatures!Tuesday looks to have a similar setup as high pressure starts to weaken a bit over the region, yet should still keep any shower or thunderstorm to the south and west. Humid conditions are expected to be ushered in, remaining through the week as a southeast flow persists.Looking ahead, we will start to see scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Triangle on Wednesday as high pressure continues to weaken. This unsettled pattern is expected to remain through the end of the week; however, a dry pattern looks to setup late Saturday through the remainder of the weekend.Have a great holiday weekend!Steve Stewart