Forecast: Rain heading out this afternoon

A major winter storm starting the day centered near Chicago will be plowing east to near Detroit by evening, while a secondary low center develops in Virginia and heads for the coast by evening.That low will drag the cold front east through the Triangle with some showers this morning and just a lingering stray shower this afternoon.Drier air moving in behind the front will allow clouds to break later this afternoon and becoming mostly clear tonight.On Monday, the upper-level low that spawned this storm will cross our region, generating some cloudiness and a chilly breeze, then clearing again Monday night.A ridge of high pressure follows eastward with a good deal of sunshine and seasonable temperatures Tuesday.Another front follows late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, but no precipitation is expected with it and sunshine and breezy conditions follow for much of Wednesday. Then high pressure along the East coast Thursday with sunshine, light winds and seasonable temperatures.Have a great day!Steve Stewart