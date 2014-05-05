Forecast: Rain this weekend at Delta's bands pass over Carolinas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A thick cloud cover has built in early this morning as Delta continues to track inland through the lower Mississippi Valley. Steady showers are expected to build in by this afternoon as outer rainbands of Delta begin to pass over the Carolinas. A southeast flow ahead of this system will funnel tropical moisture into the Triangle, allowing temperatures to be near normal despite the showers and lack of sunlight. Muggy conditions are expected to persist over the area this weekend as moist air lingers at the surface.Sunday will be another cloudy, rainy day as Delta, forecast to weaken to a tropical rainstorm, passes to the northwest into the Ohio Valley and towards the Northeast. A few showers will likely linger into Monday as the remainder of the system retreats to the north and east, but most of the area should dry out by Monday afternoon while a mostly cloudy sky remains overhead. Rainfall amounts from Delta will generally range from 1.00-2.00 inches over most of the Triangle, but locally higher amounts are more likely farther north and west. Totals closer to 2.00-2.50 inches are possible over the western Piedmont, and amounts as much as 3.00 inches or higher in some parts of the Smoky Mountains.A developing, weak cold front will push towards the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to be above normal for the start of the week as a southerly flow sets up over the region, but winds will shift out of the north-northwest late Tuesday into Wednesday following this frontal passage. This will usher in a dry and largely sunny trend for most of the week ahead, with temperatures slowly trending back down to near-normal levels.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart