Forecast: Scattered storms expected throughout the Triangle on Sunday

Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and some could be severe. Right now we’re under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds & flash flooding are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/jYMY9fbDJ6 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 7, 2019

The overall weather pattern will become increasingly unsettled over the next several days.Scattered storms Sunday afternoon will taper off as we approach midnight. Some of the storms could be strong. Gusty winds will be the main threat.Right now, the viewing area is under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5.Scattered showers will develop again Monday as a front stall out across the state. There will be plenty of moisture to work with, so once again any storm can be heavy and produce flash flooding.Clouds from the storms will keep temperatures down to the upper 80s and low 90s.As the front dips farther south on Tuesday, highs will drop below average to the low mid 80s. The Sandhills will have the best chance for rain Tuesday due to the position of the front.Wednesday will be mainly dry with lower humidity. Highs will top out near 90.Another cold front will approach the state toward the end of the week which will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Pop-up storms will stick around through the weekend with highs near 90.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell