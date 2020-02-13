Weather

Hot & Humid Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered showers and storms continue to develop across central North Carolina this afternoon. Central North Carolina is no longer under a marginal risk for severe weather, but an isolated strong storm could produce gusty winds until 9 p.m. Rain will start to taper off after sunset.

We'll see similar weather Wednesday. An upper level area of low pressure will sink southward tomorrow while the surface front remains stalled in the area. That will give way to more afternoon showers and storms. The upper trough will weaken on Thursday, and begin to shift offshore so although there will be just enough energy for a pop up afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the area. The coverage Thursday will be lower than Wednesday.

High pressure aloft and at the surface will build to our northwest leading to warm and dry conditions on Friday.

For Independence Day it will be hot, and mainly dry. A weak disturbance could set off an isolated afternoon storm, but most of the area will stay dry.

An area of low pressure will track north along the southeast coast Sunday. That low will spark more scattered showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday of next week as it moves north.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs at Bragg soldier
LATEST: Duke to test all undergrad students for COVID-19
Grieving Durham mom's message to young men: 'Put the guns down'
Bear sightings reported in Garner, Clayton
Reward increased for info in death of Bragg paratrooper at OBX
Proposal: Free tuition to UNC for descendants of slaves
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
Show More
Did 2006 pandemic summit help NC prepare for COVID-19?
Shaw University creates Center for Racial and Social Justice
COVID-19 forcing fitness studios to close indefinitely
Missing Idaho kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden: Police
Two women injured when shots fired into car on Fayetteville road
More TOP STORIES News