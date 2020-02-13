Hot & Humid Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered showers and storms continue to develop across central North Carolina this afternoon. Central North Carolina is no longer under a marginal risk for severe weather, but an isolated strong storm could produce gusty winds until 9 p.m. Rain will start to taper off after sunset.We'll see similar weather Wednesday. An upper level area of low pressure will sink southward tomorrow while the surface front remains stalled in the area. That will give way to more afternoon showers and storms. The upper trough will weaken on Thursday, and begin to shift offshore so although there will be just enough energy for a pop up afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the area. The coverage Thursday will be lower than Wednesday.High pressure aloft and at the surface will build to our northwest leading to warm and dry conditions on Friday.For Independence Day it will be hot, and mainly dry. A weak disturbance could set off an isolated afternoon storm, but most of the area will stay dry.An area of low pressure will track north along the southeast coast Sunday. That low will spark more scattered showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday of next week as it moves north.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell