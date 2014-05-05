Forecast: Severe risk for storms Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will stay mild despite the lack of sunshine as warm air from the south funnels into the region; showers and storms this morning will move out and most of the day will be dry, but rain and thunderstorms return out of the west later this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the Carolinas.Some of these afternoon and evening thunderstorms can be strong, perhaps even severe. We are in level 2 out of 5 for severe weather risks today. Damaging wind gusts, hail and brief heavy downpours will be the main threats; however, there is a chance for a few isolated tornadoes as well.As this front shifts to the east tonight, dry conditions will usher in overnight. A cooler trend is expected with a clearing sky as dry air from the northwest sweeps into the region. Low temperatures tonight will drop down into the lower and middle 40s, snapping the mild pattern that has persisted for the last few days. High pressure is expected to strengthen over the Southeast to start the week, keeping the area dry through Tuesday.A second frontal system is forecast to pass through the East on Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms can once again be strong during this event, with heavy downpours and perhaps locally damaging winds possible.A noticeably cooler trend will usher in late this week following the passage of this cold front. High temperatures will be limited to the 50s for most, some 10-15 degrees below normal for early April standards. Warmer air will likely make a return to the region this weekend once high pressure traverses over the Southeast coast.Have a great day!Steve Stewart