Weather

Forecast: Severe risk for storms Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will stay mild despite the lack of sunshine as warm air from the south funnels into the region; showers and storms this morning will move out and most of the day will be dry, but rain and thunderstorms return out of the west later this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the Carolinas.

Some of these afternoon and evening thunderstorms can be strong, perhaps even severe. We are in level 2 out of 5 for severe weather risks today. Damaging wind gusts, hail and brief heavy downpours will be the main threats; however, there is a chance for a few isolated tornadoes as well.

As this front shifts to the east tonight, dry conditions will usher in overnight. A cooler trend is expected with a clearing sky as dry air from the northwest sweeps into the region. Low temperatures tonight will drop down into the lower and middle 40s, snapping the mild pattern that has persisted for the last few days. High pressure is expected to strengthen over the Southeast to start the week, keeping the area dry through Tuesday.

A second frontal system is forecast to pass through the East on Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms can once again be strong during this event, with heavy downpours and perhaps locally damaging winds possible.

A noticeably cooler trend will usher in late this week following the passage of this cold front. High temperatures will be limited to the 50s for most, some 10-15 degrees below normal for early April standards. Warmer air will likely make a return to the region this weekend once high pressure traverses over the Southeast coast.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornado possible in NC later Sunday
3 injured in triple shooting at east Raleigh hotel, police say
Nearly $33K raised in GoFundMe for Lumberton shooting victim's family
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Mobile veterinary clinic provides free care for pets of the homeless
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Stray dog with purple unicorn toy he repeatedly stole gets adopted
Show More
Georgia lawmaker charged with 2 felonies after knocking on governor's door
Mom of 6 killed in Lumberton road rage shooting; $10K reward announced
Durham motorcyclist killed in overnight crash, police say
7 people shot in Philadelphia
I-95 southbound reopens after fiery Harnett County crash
More TOP STORIES News