Forecast: Showers later Easter Sunday with severe risk Monday morning

A powerful storm will be heading northeastward through the middle of the country, ending up over Michigan tomorrow morning. Warm air ahead of this system will start to spread clouds our way today, with a few showers arriving during the middle of the afternoon. This initial batch of warm air will mainly be showers, though downpours and even locally severe storms will be possible west of the Triangle late in the day. Any risk of severe weather is expected to miss us to the west with this initial round of precipitation.We should get a break in the rainfall for a bit tonight, mainly early, before the main area of precipitation with the cold front moves into the region. This will give us not only heavy rainfall in showers and thunderstorms overnight and into tomorrow morning, but also the risk of damaging winds, hail and even a tornado. Winds will pick up outside of thunderstorms as well, with gusts of 35 mph possible toward daybreak, and winds tomorrow morning that may reach 45 mph.The severe threat will shift east tomorrow afternoon as the cold front moves out of the Triangle, and skies will begin to clear. We should see some sun by the end of the day, and clear out completely tomorrow night with the wind diminishing rapidly.High pressure will pass to the north on Tuesday providing sunshine and seasonable temperatures, then a weak wave of low pressure passing to our south will cause clouds and some rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another weak upper-level disturbance can move through Wednesday night into early Thursday, but another high pressure area will return sunshine to the region for most of the day.Another storm will follow at the end of the week, bringing back clouds Friday, with rain Friday night, but a larger high looks ready to move into the region with nice weather for next weekend.Stay safe!Steve Stewart