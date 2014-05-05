Forecast: Showers throughout Sunday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The storm system currently over the Carolinas will move through the area quickly this morning. Rain is forecast to taper off from west to east as the storm departs to the northeast, and most of the Triangle will end up dry by the late morning. Some parts of the northern coastal plains and Outer Banks could have a lingering shower into the early afternoon. Some sunshine will break through the deck of clouds late this afternoon, and high temperatures today will be a few degrees below normal in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most.High pressure will build over the region to start the week, ushering in a mostly sunny sky for tomorrow. As this high shifts out to the Atlantic on Tuesday, warmer air from the southwest will advect into the state ahead of a weakening frontal boundary to the west. Models depict this system weakening as it passes over the Appalachians, but the majority of the Triangle can still end up with a light shower under a cloudy sky Tuesday, with temperatures approaching the 60s for some areas south.Following the passage of the frontal boundary on Tuesday, another surge of cold air will advect into the region, and remain in place through the majority of the week ahead.A bit of uncertainty arises with the weather pattern following midweek. Current models depict a stormy setup from late Wednesday through Friday as isolated low pressure systems form along a developing frontal boundary stretching from the mid-Atlantic to the lower Mississippi River Valley.Periodic rain of varying intensities can be expected from Wednesday night into Friday, with the possibility of some sleet or ice mixed in north and west close to the Virginia border, mainly overnight Thursday. A lot is still subject to change with the late-week outlook.Have a great day!Steve Stewart