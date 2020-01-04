Forecast: Showers today but drying up Sunday

The regional radar mosaic early today is still showing multiple showers occurring in the Carolinas. As a cold front slowly approaching the Triangle from the north and west, it will continue to tap into some mild and moist air originating from the Gulf of Mexico.Although most temperatures failed to get out of the 50s yesterday across the Triangle, some places located south and east of the Interstate-95 corridor soared into the 70s.Daytime temperatures differed by 15 degrees Fahrenheit or more over a relatively short distance, but cooler air will return to all of North Carolina this weekend.There will be a few residual showers around early today, but clouds will give way to some brightening this afternoon.As a result, most temperatures will manage to reach the low or mid-60s.Later this afternoon, with the latest cold front pushing all the way to the coast, there could be an additional brief shower after 3 or 4 p.m.Tonight, in the wake of this frontal passage, drier and colder air will begin to filter into the region on a brisk northwest wind. We anticipate clearing late tonight, with most temperatures plunging into the middle 30s.Behind the system, surface high pressure pushing across the Gulf states tomorrow will provide plenty of sunshine, lessening wind and lowering daytime temperatures.However, it should not be bad at all for early January with highs in the middle 50s, which is still several degrees above normal!High pressure will help continue a dry and cooler weather pattern for Central North Carolina right through Monday.A weak surface storm and cold front will approach from the west Monday night, leading to increasing cloudiness.This system will bring clouds and the chance of showers next Tuesday. That system looks to be progressive. Therefore, dry and sunny but chiller weather will return by next Wednesday.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart