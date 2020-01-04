Weather

Forecast: Showers today but drying up Sunday

The regional radar mosaic early today is still showing multiple showers occurring in the Carolinas. As a cold front slowly approaching the Triangle from the north and west, it will continue to tap into some mild and moist air originating from the Gulf of Mexico.

Although most temperatures failed to get out of the 50s yesterday across the Triangle, some places located south and east of the Interstate-95 corridor soared into the 70s.

Daytime temperatures differed by 15 degrees Fahrenheit or more over a relatively short distance, but cooler air will return to all of North Carolina this weekend.

There will be a few residual showers around early today, but clouds will give way to some brightening this afternoon.

As a result, most temperatures will manage to reach the low or mid-60s.

Later this afternoon, with the latest cold front pushing all the way to the coast, there could be an additional brief shower after 3 or 4 p.m.
Tonight, in the wake of this frontal passage, drier and colder air will begin to filter into the region on a brisk northwest wind. We anticipate clearing late tonight, with most temperatures plunging into the middle 30s.

Behind the system, surface high pressure pushing across the Gulf states tomorrow will provide plenty of sunshine, lessening wind and lowering daytime temperatures.

However, it should not be bad at all for early January with highs in the middle 50s, which is still several degrees above normal!

High pressure will help continue a dry and cooler weather pattern for Central North Carolina right through Monday.

A weak surface storm and cold front will approach from the west Monday night, leading to increasing cloudiness.
This system will bring clouds and the chance of showers next Tuesday. That system looks to be progressive. Therefore, dry and sunny but chiller weather will return by next Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A first step:' DHA works into the night relocating McDougald Terrace families
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
VIDEO: Man catches car passing on I-540 shoulder 5 times
Hero cop, nurse save man found in middle of road
United Methodist leaders propose split over gay clergy, marriage
DPAC sets annual attendance record in 2019
DHA begins 'emergency relocation' of all McDougald Terrace residents
Show More
3rd man charged in trafficking of 17-year-old girl in Raleigh
15-year-old charged in Concord Mills Mall shooting that killed girl
Sheriff: Woman shot in arm in Granville County
Police identify pedestrian killed in Fayetteville hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News