Forecast: Partly Cloudy Tonight with Patchy Fog Late

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be slightly cooler than average under a partly cloudy sky. Light winds will allow for patchy fog to form late tonight and hold into the overnight hours.Tomorrow, the fog will lift into a deck of low clouds for the morning. Then we will get a few peaks of sun during the mid to late morning hours. After that, there will be spotty thunderstorms that form tomorrow afternoon. Coverage of storms will be around 40%. This activity will be associated with a weak cold front that will pass through the area late in the day. Thankfully, potential for severe weather are very low.But the weak wind aloft that limits the severe threat will result in a few slow moving storms that bring locally heavy rainfall. Again, coverage is expected to be spotty, but there can be a lot of rain in the storms that do form. A trough of low pressure will affect the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday and will linger through the weekend. This will provide more opportunity for afternoon and evening showers and storms. In addition, this will keep temperatures slightly below average.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson