Forecast: Some showers today

The front that brought widespread showers yesterday will shift south today and colder air will move in from the north causing undercutting clouds and a few morning showers.The cold front will continue southward into South Carolina tonight and colder air will move in from the northeast and continue to cause undercutting clouds.On Sunday, a developing wave of low pressure along the front will track eastward into the Tennessee Valley, spreading clouds across the Triangle followed by some afternoon showers and it will be cool.Low pressure will track to the northeast into the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes and weaken Sunday night and Monday, while a secondary area of low pressure strengthens near the North Carolina coast and tracks to the northeast. This will cause clouds and a chilly rain Sunday night into Monday.Some drying will follow Monday night into Tuesday, but another wave of low pressure will be tracking through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday and showers could reach the western locations in the afternoon.Otherwise, Tuesday will be milder with some clouds. The wave of low pressure will pass to the north Tuesday night and its associated cool front will move into the Triangle with some rain, then the front will shift south and east across the Triangle on Wednesday as it stays mild with clouds and a shower. High pressure passing south on Thursday will provide sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Yet another wave of low pressure will move eastward into the Ohio Valley on Friday, but a warmer southwest flow will take over with clouds and sun, while showers pass north of the Triangle.Stay safe, stay healthy, hope you enjoy your weekend,Steve Stewart