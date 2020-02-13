Forecast: Spotty Shower/Isolated Thunderstorm Tonight

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There will be nothing more than an isolated shower or thunderstorm early this evening as a cool front shifts south and east of the Triangle. Behind the front, a cooler and less humid air mass will move into the region tonight with fair skies followed by sunshine and puffy cumulus clouds tomorrow, along with a comfortable afternoon.Trailing high pressure will approach from the northwest tomorrow night providing clear and cool conditions, then high pressure will cross the Triangle on Monday with sunshine and a pleasant afternoon, High pressure will move offshore Monday night and track toward Bermuda on Tuesday and that means that Bermuda High weather will take over with a warmer southwest flow and some sun on Tuesday. The Bermuda high pressure center will remain in control on Wednesday with more sunshine and very warm afternoon readings approaching 90 degrees.The Bermuda high will shift east on Thursday and Friday as a weak cool front passes to our northwest and north and it will get more humid so both days will be warm with sun and clouds and there will be a possible shower of thunderstorm each day, mainly in the afternoon or eveningBe Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson