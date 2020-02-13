Forecast: Big warm up this week

Yesterday was a somewhat below-average day in comparison to seasonal averages for this time of year. As a strong low pressure system pushed eastward out of the Northeast, somewhat breezy conditions were felt through the first half of the day with clear skies seen across the area. Since then, winds have died completely with many hours since 8 p.m. reporting 0-mph winds at Raleigh Durham International Airport.With clear skies persisting, winds being very calm, and fairly low dew points, a chilly morning is expected for the region with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s by sunrise.Strong high pressure will continue to dominate today allowing for crystal clear skies. This will bring some warmth to the area. With the center of the high just east of us, light southerly winds should assist sunny skies to bring temperatures into the 60s today.Clear skies and southerly winds will continue to be in control through tonight and tomorrow, allowing high temperatures across the coverage area to climb to nearly 70 degrees Fahrenheit.These conditions won't last forever, unfortunately, as a widespread trough drags its way into the area on Tuesday. Cloud cover will increase ahead of the system on Monday night with the chance for some spotty showers starting in the area Tuesday morning. A cold front associated with this trough will stall out just to the west of the area, kicking off a series of intermittent showers through the following few days. The front will eventually push across the region sometime Wednesday night or Thursday. Any associated showers look to be out of the region by the end of Thursday night at the latest.Temperatures will fall slightly following the passage of the front, remaining at or just below average through the end of the week.Have a great Sunday!Bigweather