Forecast: Spring temperatures coming this week

Moisture streaming north and east with a weak area of low pressure caused a large area of rain to spread northeast into the Carolinas on Friday.There was enough cold air present in western parts of the state to bring some snow, mainly in the higher terrain with a couple inches of wet snow accumulation north and west of Asheville and some wet snow mixing in as far east as Winston-Salem, Mooresville and Charlotte.There were even a few pockets of sleet at the onset of the precipitation in the Triangle during the midafternoon on Friday.Temperatures struggled to reach the middle 40s in the Triangle thanks to thickening clouds, precipitation and a cool northeasterly flow down the eastern slopes of the Appalachians.The low pressure has moved offshore as of early Saturday morning.This storm system is expected to strengthen rapidly later on Saturday and Saturday night as it tracks well east and northeast into Nova Scotia by Sunday. Rain has already ended in the Triangle but is still impacting the Outer Banks. However, drier air should sweep eastward this morning, and all rain should be offshore prior to midday.In the wake of the rain, the rest of today will turn out fairly cloudy and breezy in the Outer Banks. Here in the Triangle and Piedmont, clouds should give way to some sunshine as drier air pushes in from the west, and that sun should boost our temperatures back into the 50s for highs Saturday.Following Saturday, as a strong upper-level ridge builds through the southeastern United States, we should enjoy a dry period Sunday through Wednesday with unusually high temperatures for early February.Afternoon highs should reach back up to 60 Sunday and top out in the the beautiful upper 60s to lower 70s Monday through Wednesday afternoon, some 15 to 20 degrees above normal for early February.A cold front, being held off by the southeastern U.S. upper ridge, is not expected to arrive until Thursday, bringing rain and even a few thunderstorms. The front will be followed by a return of sunshine and dry weather Friday along with lower temperatures. It will still be milder than normal.Have a great weekend,Steve Stewart