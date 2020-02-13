Forecast: Sunny Mother's Day with temps reaching 70s

After a chilly and frosty start across much of Central North Carolina on Sunday morning, it will be a milder afternoon for Mother's Day with a good deal of sunshine and highs approaching 70 degrees.However, another weak cool front will move through the region Sunday night, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air on Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs will still be 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year on Monday and Tuesday.More clouds will show up across the region on Wednesday as a warm front approaches from the south and southwest. A small chance for a shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out either with this warm front.The wind flow will turn more south to southwest on Thursday and Friday as we break into the warmer air behind the warm front. It will turn seasonably warm on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees and even warmer on Friday and Saturday with highs topping out in the lower to middle 80s. At this point, Thursday through Saturday look dry across much of Central North Carolina as well.Have a great day!Steve Stewart