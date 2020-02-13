Forecast: Heat Index Up To 109° Tuesday

The @NWSRaleigh just upgraded the #heatadvisory to an Excessive Heat Warning from Noon to 9pm today part of our viewing area. The heat Index could climb to 110° in the affected area. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/hCoioqd0WQ — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) July 21, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We continue to see an upper-level ridge extending from the Southwest to here in the Carolinas, and even offshore. This overall pattern won't change much in the next few days, though there will be one feature moving through the Northeast tomorrow, and a stronger upper-level trough moving through the same area Thursday and Thursday night. This last will be accompanied by a surface feature that may be able to affect the weather even here into the Triangle.Yesterday we saw a few thunderstorms scattered around the area that fired up south of a lingering boundary to our north and northwest; these had downpours and even briefly strong winds. We see the same again today into tomorrow as the Bermuda High pattern holds on over the area, keeping the heat and humidity high and helping to fuel downpours and gusty winds in any storms that do fire. Temperatures will continue to top out in the mid - perhaps even upper - 90s, and it will feel like it is 104-109 again.We are below records though; those are all above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.As the strong trough moves into the Northeast Thursday, a surface cold front will press south and east through the Ohio Valley. As that approaches, we may see a slightly higher chance of storms locally this day.However, the bigger change will come for Friday as that front is pushing southward through the mid-Atlantic. It will be close enough to us through the day with a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with activity starting early in the day. This should be enough to hold the temperature in the 80s much of the day. The trough is expected to be over the Carolina coast Saturday, leading to a rather cloudy day for the Triangle and a good chance for a shower and thunderstorm again. Because of this, we could see our high temperatures only in the mid-80s!The trough drifts south on Sunday, allowing for a drier air mass to move into our region with some sun and only a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Then a building ridge over the Ohio Valley will to bring us dry, hot weather again early next week.Have a great Tuesday and try to stay cool!Big Weather