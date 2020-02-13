Weather

Forecast: Heat Index Up To 110° Again Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A ridge of high pressure dominating the southeast will provide a "heat dome" effect for the next few days. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values staying put in the triple digits.

Tonight is going to feel just as hot and muggy as last night. An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. for the Sandhills and Coastal Plain, meanwhile, the remainder of central North Carolina is in a heat advisory until 9pm tonight.

Another Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. tomorrow for the Triangle and locations to the north and west.

Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in America, so remember to take extra precautions. Drink loads of water, exercise early in the morning or at night, and protect your pets from the heat as well. Temperatures will become more seasonable for Friday with highs reaching into the low 90s (and much lower heat indices). While there will a chance for scattered showers and storms each day this week, Friday will likely be the day that features the most storms.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers uncomfortable with Plan B approach, Wake NCAE president says
LATEST: Raleigh mayor signs order stopping alcohol sales at 11
Raleigh pool goers limited to 2-hour windows, must wear face coverings
Fayetteville leaders send police reform demands to committees
GoFundMe fundraiser helps struggling historic Raleigh theater
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
New purple flags at Outer Banks warn of jellyfish, stingrays
Show More
Planning for humanitarian trip to Guatemala continues despite pandemic
Strike For Black Lives brings hundreds to downtown Durham
As Johnston County Schools grows, administrators focus on equity
Local shops see spike in online sales amid COVID-19
Thales Academy welcomes students back to the classroom
More TOP STORIES News