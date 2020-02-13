Forecast: Temps reaching 60 today

High pressure centered over the Triangle early this morning is providing clear skies and has allowed temperatures to plunge into the middle to upper 20s. The high pressure system will shift off the Carolina coastline later today, bringing a dry and mild southwesterly flow back to Central North Carolina. This will give a boost to temperatures today, and we expect highs to top out around 2 or 3 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, or near the 60-degree mark. Some high clouds will move into the Triangle this afternoon out ahead of a storm system moving slowly eastward across the southern Plains and into the mid-Mississippi River Valley.Clouds from the storm will increase Sunday night into Monday morning, and a bit of rain will overspread the region later Monday afternoon.The storm will move into the Ohio Valley Monday night, and a moist southerly flow out ahead of the system will keep clouds and rain around on Monday night into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the storm will lift northward into the eastern Great lakes region, and a pocket of drier air will move into the Triangle as the dry slot to the south and east of the surface low pressure system punches into southern Virginia and much of North Carolina. A mild southwesterly flow and a few peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon will give temperatures a boost back into the 60s.An upper-level disturbance deepening over the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians on Wednesday will spawn a secondary area of low pressure in the mid-Atlantic. A trailing cold front will sweep across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night and then move across the Triangle on Wednesday. As the front moves through, a shower will be possible during the daylight hours, but temperatures should still surge into the 60s ahead of the front. However, much colder and drier air will sweep into Central North Carolina by Wednesday night.On Thursday, colder air will continue to filter into the Triangle as a strong northwesterly flow prevents temperatures from climbing any higher than the upper 40s to around 50. The chilly flow of Canadian air will continue on Friday, and a secondary cold front will move through on Friday night and Saturday. This will keep the chilly air entrenched in the region right through the weekend with highs generally stuck in the 40s, or about 10-15 degrees below normal. In fact, temperatures from Thursday through Sunday cold average 8-15 degrees below normal during that four-day period.Enjoy the day!Steve Stewart