Forecast: Big Warm-Up Arrives by Late Week

After a chilly start to the day this morning, temperatures recovered nicely for the afternoon, though high temperatures will still ended up several degrees below average, as predicted. Conditions will be closer to normal tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so no frost/freeze threat. Then another cooler day is in store tomorrow as one high center sliding offshore gets replaced by another diving southeastward from Canada.

This Canadian high will reach the coast on Wednesday, allowing winds to shift to the southeast and then south, bringing in some (slightly) warmer air. A more meaningful push of warmer air comes Thursday with the jet stream lifting northward and a deep-layer southwesterly flow resulting. In fact, temperatures could be a bit above average for Thursday. The warming trend continues on Friday and into the weekend with a Bermuda high setting up, allowing temperatures to skyrocket.

Robert Johnson

