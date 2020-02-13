Forecast: Warm and breezy Sunday

A cold front that swept across Central North Carolina Saturday night brought with it a bit of rain overnight. However, that front has moved on and we'll be mostly dry across Central North Carolina Sunday.Clouds this morning will give way for some sunshine, becoming breezy this afternoon. Showers and perhaps an afternoon thunderstorm will keep the mountains cloudy and damp. A few of those showers and thunderstorms may sneak out of the mountains later this afternoon, but they should stay well west of the Triangle.The region should have a break in the stormy weather as high pressure builds in from the northwest and west Sunday night and Monday. This will lead to dry and tranquil weather for the first part of next week.The next storm system will move out of the northern Plains and into the Great Lakes early next week. This will force a cold front southward into Central North Carolina, bringing with it a good chance for showers and perhaps gusty thunderstorms late Wednesday and Wednesday night of next week.Be Well & Stay Safe!Steve Stewart