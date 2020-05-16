Forecast: Warm and dry weekend ahead

High pressure located over the Atlantic will remain in control for today, creating a sun-filled sky with temperatures reaching the upper 80s.This high pressure is expected to weaken some on Saturday, mixing in clouds with some sunshine by the afternoon.An area of low pressure located over the Bahamas will move up the East coast overnight Saturday into Sunday, bringing showers mainly to the coast Sunday.This system will likely strengthen into a subtropical or tropical storm within the next 24 hours; if this occurs, the storm will be named Arthur.A separate storm center moving through the Midwest into western Pennsylvania on Monday will swing a cool front toward the Triangle.The cool front will cross the Triangle Monday night with showers and a thunderstorm, then the front will slow down near the coast on Tuesday as the upper-level trough associated with the storm deepens over West Virginia, and it will be cooler and unsettled with clouds and a shower or thunderstorm in spots.The upper-level trough will stall over the mid-Atlantic states on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be quite cool and unsettled across the Triangle with clouds and spotty showers.By Friday, the upper-level trough will begin to lift to the northeast and away from the Triangle, but it will be close enough to help cause a shower or thunderstorm with daytime heating. Skies should brighten and it will get warmer.The upper trough will move out to sea on Saturday as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds eastward across the Tennessee Valley, promoting sunshine and warmer readings for the Triangle.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart