Weather

Forecast: Warm, muggy and dry for Father's Day

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of the Triangle will remain dry with more sunshine than clouds as an upper-level low pressure system weakens and migrates eastward out the the Atlantic. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may still pop up east of Interstate 95, mainly in the afternoon as the atmosphere becomes more unstable, but the majority of the region will be dry through tonight. A few areas of patchy fog could develop late, mainly along the coast.

A similar pattern will continue for tomorrow with a persistent south-southwest flow keeping warm, humid air in the region.

Temperatures will return to normal levels Sunday, and reach into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday as weak ridging occurs in the absence of low pressure. A shower or thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon for parts of Raleigh and much of eastern North Carolina late tomorrow as a weak burst of energy triggers isolated thunderstorms. A few storms will also pop up in far western portions of the area; however, the majority of the Triangle will be dry through Tuesday.

By midweek, the southern extent of a cold front building out of low pressure over the Great Lakes and southern Canada will swing through the region, bringing more widespread rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday through Wednesday. Most of these storms will also arise around the afternoon hours, following the daytime heating pattern. Conditions should remain rather warm for the remainder of the week as there won't be much cold air flowing in behind this frontal system.

Most of the front should be well to the east toward the coast by Thursday, keeping any isolated pop-up storms generally east of I95.
Following this passing front, a weak area of high pressure is expected to set up over the Southeast, keeping the region generally dry for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Happy Father's Day!
Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high for 5th straight day
Gov. Cooper orders removal of Confederate statues from Capitol grounds
Pres. Trump suggests he urged slowing of virus testing
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
Ainsley's Angels motivating each other through June challenge
Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest
Show More
2 killed in overnight Edgecombe County shooting
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, but without fans; Tiz The Law wins
Pence declines to say 'Black Lives Matter' when pressed in interview
Raleigh 9-year-old spends each day giving food to those in need
More TOP STORIES News