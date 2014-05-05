Weather

Forecast: Warm Sunday with temps in low 80s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's going to be a warm day. Highs will climb to the low 80s thanks to southwest flow around high pressure in the Atlantic. Clouds will also increase this afternoon ahead of a storm system that will bring us rain Monday.

Much of the first half of this week will feature unsettled weather throughout the region as two separate low pressure systems shift through the East. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday. Drier air pushes into the area Tuesday. We'll also get an early taste of summer with highs reaching the low 90s.

A cold front moves through the state sparking more rain on Wednesday. Highs behind that front will drop to the low 70s Thursday. We'll see another chance for a few showers Friday due to a disturbance moving across the area.

The start of next weekend will be dry with seasonable highs in the low 70s.
Have a great Sunday!

-Brittany Bell
