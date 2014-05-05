Forecast: Mostly Sunny Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will shift off to the northeast today, but still dominate the weather pattern over the Triangle through this afternoon.After a chilly start to the day, milder conditions are expected later today given an easterly flow and plenty of sunshine. Tonight won't be as chilly as this morning, but areas of patchy fog can develop overnight, mainly in the eastern half of the state given a persisting east-northeast flow over the Carolinas.A warming trend will begin over the week ahead as high pressure shifts offshore and remains idle over the East Coast, creating a southerly flow over the region. High temperatures will return to the lower and middle 70s to start the week, and climb into the lower 80s by midweek; approximately 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for mid-October. These warmer-than-normal conditions are forecast to remain in the area for the end of the week, but instability will start to creep back in as the dominant high pressure over the region begins to weaken. Dry conditions are likely through the end of the week, but a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out Friday.The best chance for a possible shower will be on Saturday as the weakening high pressure gives way to a passing cold front from the west. During the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop back down through the 70s and back to near-normal levels by Sunday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart