Freezing rain could cause some slick spots tomorrow morning north and west of I-85. This is the GFS model depiction...other global models showing less ice accrual. Temperatures will be close to critical (32 degrees) so there is potential to see more ice. pic.twitter.com/oHBZhxmQlU — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 12, 2019

Winter weather possible tonight into tomorrow morning for north and west of the Triangle. Possible ice accrual of up to .10" in counties shaded in Purple. Person county could see up to .10" - .20" of ice. so slick spots more likely there and areas west. pic.twitter.com/a29yConIS0 — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 12, 2019

Latest thoughts on the impact of Saturday Night/Sunday winter weather. #Snow stays mainly North and West. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/fMJTYUss4J — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 11, 2019

When it comes to the Triangle, we most likely won't be seeing any snow this weekend.Rain will develop across the Triangle tonight, then continue into tomorrow before tapering off. We could also see some sleet mixed in the colder northern and western rain that will develop across the Triangle tonight as the storm system moves into the Tennessee Valley.The main upper-level system supporting this storm system will lag behind and won't move east and away from the region until Monday morning. So, we are expecting lingering clouds. There might be a stray rain or snow shower tomorrow night or Monday morning. But any precipitation would be very insignificant.Big Weather said the temperature recorded at RDU Friday morning was 10 degrees below the average, while Fayetteville was seven degrees below.Friday morning was the coldest morning of 2019 and the coldest morning in two weeks. Factor the winds in and it feels like the teens!It will remain sunny and cold with temperatures around the mid-40s.So what about that snow? As often is the case, it depends on where you live.Most of Saturday still looks dry. Precipitation will arrive during the evening.Model consensus brings a wintry mix into the Triangle and areas north of I-85, that will change to rain overnight.At this point, impacts in the Triangle appear to be small as temperatures should not drop much below 32.However, there could be some slick spots, at least briefly.In southern Virginia, the accumulations could be significant. There's actually a winter storm watch for our northern viewers.Northern Durham and Orange counties could see more issues than the immediate Raleigh-Durham area as the changeover to rain will take longer.Near the border, Roxboro to Warrenton could see some accumulation of snow and sleet, with the Euro now outputting a 1/4" to 1/2" accumulation for Person County.These areas see more rain mixing in throughout Sunday morning.It will be mainly a rain event south and east of Raleigh.Precipitation will wind down Sunday afternoon as light rain or drizzle, and with temperatures near 40, travel issues in the Triangle should be limited to wet roads.There is a slight chance for some light snow or flurries late Monday as the system moves away and colder air returns, but big accumulations are not expected at this time.