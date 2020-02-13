Forecast: Low humidity one more day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An upper-level low pressure system will move out of the Ohio River Valley today towards the Appalachians, bringing periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the higher elevations. Some of these storms have the potential to bring locally heavy rainfall to parts of the mountain region.To the east, the stalled frontal boundary is expected to continue to bring periods of showers and thunderstorms along the Carolina coast.With high pressure shifting out of southern Canada and more into the Northeast, airflow around the high will shift out of the east and help steer these showers farther inland this afternoon. While much of central portions of the state should remain dry, a shower or thunderstorm can make it as far west as Raleigh late this afternoon.By Monday, the upper-level low moving through the Appalachians will make its way over the Carolinas, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout most of the Triangle. Combined with the enhanced moisture located near the coast, localized flooding could start to occur in some of the heavier storms beginning early this week. This upper-level low is expected to stall over the region through the middle of the week. As a result, watch for localized flash flooding to occur throughout the Triangle, with streams and creeks likely to reach elevated levels. With heavier rainfall persisting towards the coast, more widespread flooding should be expected for the eastern portions of the state.A decent pressure gradient is expected to set up over the mid-Atlantic between high pressure in the Northeast and low pressure located over the region. This will create a rather gusty onshore flow that can create rough chop and rip currents, potentially strong, for much of the coastal mid-Atlantic through midweek, including the Outer Banks.Although this low is expected to remain stalled over the region through the end of the week, it is expected to weaken starting Thursday. This weakening pattern will allow showers and thunderstorms to be more isolated in nature throughout the Triangle heading into the weekend. High pressure looks to set up over the Southeast for the weekend, which will likely usher in a much-needed dry pattern.Have a great day!Steve Stewart