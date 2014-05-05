Weather

Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory Overnight

EMBED <>More Videos

First Alert Noon Forecast: April 21

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be clear and very cold with lows dropping into the 30s across the region. In fact, there are freeze warnings and frost advisories posted for much of central NC from Thursday at 4am until 8am. Be sure to bring all pets and plants indoors.


By tomorrow afternoon, we'll only reach into the upper 50s/low 60s, so it'll remain cool all throughout the day.

Friday morning will be cold as well but the afternoon will be much warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

The first half of the weekend will be cloudy with rain developing in afternoon which will last into the evening hours. Sunday begins sunny stretch for us as well as a warm-up that will be felt in earnest by the middle of the week.

Have a great evening!
Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper expects to lift most restrictions, except masks, by June 1
LeVar Burton, ABC anchors among final group of 'Jeopardy!' hosts
4-year-old girl shot while sleeping inside her home
LATEST: WCPSS details plans for graduation ceremonies
Fort Bragg officials identify paratrooper who died in training accident
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Show More
Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
How long will Chauvin be sentenced? Floyd family lawyer weighs in
NC weather: Fire danger today, freeze risk tonight
DOJ announces police probe day after George Floyd case verdict
From Raleigh to Fayetteville, reaction pours in after Chauvin found guilty
More TOP STORIES News