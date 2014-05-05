Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory Overnight

Lows drop to the low to mid 30s tonight. A freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect for most of the area Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/RtlkvXPRFM — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) April 21, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be clear and very cold with lows dropping into the 30s across the region. In fact, there are freeze warnings and frost advisories posted for much of central NC from Thursday at 4am until 8am. Be sure to bring all pets and plants indoors.By tomorrow afternoon, we'll only reach into the upper 50s/low 60s, so it'll remain cool all throughout the day.Friday morning will be cold as well but the afternoon will be much warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.The first half of the weekend will be cloudy with rain developing in afternoon which will last into the evening hours. Sunday begins sunny stretch for us as well as a warm-up that will be felt in earnest by the middle of the week.Have a great evening!Robert Johnson