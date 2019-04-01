Cold night tonight

Showers now east of the Triangle will continue off the coast by this evening.Much colder air ushered in behind the front and subsiding winds will bring a freeze to much of thearea tonight, prompting freeze warnings to go into effect.Despite plenty of sun, tomorrow will be a chilly day with the core of cold air aloft across theregion. Clouds will begin to increase late tomorrow night as the next storm system takes form offof the southeast coast.Tuesday this storm system will be in full swing, moving northward offshore from the Outer Banks.The heaviest rain looks to be along the coast, with lighter, more intermittent activity around theTriangle. Still some uncertainty as to just how far west the precipitation shield reaches, but it's stillpossible many areas west of the Triangle end up dry Tuesday. Along with the heavy coastal rain,strong winds and rough surf will also pound the beaches and bring some coastal flooding andbeach erosion. Luckily, it's a fast moving storm, so conditions will quickly improve Tuesday night.The storm quickly heads northeast away from the area for Wednesday with high pressure slidingback in. A shortwave moving into the southern Plains and an upper low lifting northeastwardthrough Quebec will cut off any cold air on the backside of this storm, and will actually bring risingheights with a return to much warmer weather.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart