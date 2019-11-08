Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning for eastern NC

A freeze warning is in effect now from Midnight through 9am on Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temps as low as 29° are expected. This will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, & possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. #UnhookTheHose pic.twitter.com/ltivQVkT9y — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) November 8, 2019

A Freeze Warning is in effect from Friday into Saturday morning for much of eastern North Carolina.Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected as the coldest air of the season moves into the area. The warning lasts until Saturday at 9 a.m. Counties such as Johnston, Harnett, Cumberland, Wayne, Sampson and Robeson will be affected.The National Weather Service generally issues a Freeze Warning for the first big freeze of the season. The Triangle-area has already experienced freezing temperatures and is not under a Freeze Warning.Crops and sensitive vegetation could be harmed. It's a good idea to unhook hoses and let faucets drip so pipes don't freeze.