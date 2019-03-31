Weather

Freeze warning issued as cold air moves in Sunday night

EMBED <>More Videos

Freeze warning issued as cold air moves in Sunday night

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A cold front crossing the Triangle today will usher plenty of clouds and showers into the Triangle, leading to near freezing temperatures Monday morning.

The sky will start to clear late Sunday afternoon. High pressure will build in from the west tonight, then drift over the region on Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A few clouds will be around Sunday night, but the clockwise flow surrounding the high pressure system will draw much colder air in from the north. Low temperatures will be close to the freezing mark early tomorrow morning.



Some of the typically colder outlying areas will fall below freezing. It will remain cool Monday despite a good deal of sunshine with highs only in the mid 50s.

Monday night into Tuesday, we will be closely watching a developing area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast.

There is the potential for this to bring quite a bit of rain to the area Tuesday and Tuesday night as it lifts northeastward depending on exactly how close to the coast it is.

However, there is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding this area of low pressure this far out. High pressure will build back over the Southeast Wednesday and Thursday with moderating temperatures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherresearch triangle parkfreeze frontweatherfreeze
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police investigating after man shot to death in Durham
Last Nash County inmate escapee caught in South Carolina
Man dies after ATV crash at Johnston County motorsports park
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
USC student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
2 arrested after beating, duct-taping child to chair overnight, officials say
WWII soldier missing for 75 years laid to rest
Show More
NC man charged with raping, kidnapping woman, deputies say
1 killed in car crash in Orange County
Durham police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
Durham police investigating after man found shot to death
Over 200 motorcyclists honor Raleigh officer shot in the line of duty
More TOP STORIES News