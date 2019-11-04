Freeze warning issued for parts of central NC Monday morning

Get ready for a cold Monday morning. A freeze warning and frost advisory is in effect between 1-8am. Morning lows will drop to the low to mid 30s. pic.twitter.com/gFucuc6RtT— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) November 3, 2019
Highs will warm to the low to mid 60s throughout the day.
The following counties are under a freeze warning until 8 a.m.:
Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Halifax, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Stanly, Vance, Wake and Warren
The following counties are under a frost advisory until 8 a.m.:
Cumberland, Edgecombe, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne and Wilson