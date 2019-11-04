freeze

Freeze warning issued for parts of central NC Monday morning

Get ready for a cold Monday morning! Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect for many parts of central North Carolina Monday morning.



Morning lows will drop to the low and mid 30s.

Highs will warm to the low to mid 60s throughout the day.

The following counties are under a freeze warning until 8 a.m.:

Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Halifax, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Stanly, Vance, Wake and Warren

The following counties are under a frost advisory until 8 a.m.:

Cumberland, Edgecombe, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne and Wilson
